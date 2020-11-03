Global  
 

Liverpool Predicted XI: We predict Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup as Liverpool face a tough Champions League test away to Atalanta

Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Liverpool Predicted XI: We predict Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup as Liverpool face a tough Champions League test away to Atalanta. Tonight’s clash between the Serie A outfit and the current Premier League champions is certainly a mouth watering one, and match which is tough to call. Reds boss, Klopp once again has to contend with […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool 01:21

 An in-depth match preview as Liverpool prepare to take on Atalanta in the UEFAChampions League.

