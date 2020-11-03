Everton and Wolves monitoring Samuel Chukwueze Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Everton, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the clubs interested in signing Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal in the January transfer window, according to 90min. Manchester United, Leicester City and Chelsea are also reportedly monitoring the 21-year-old winger. Villarreal are aware of interest in the youngster and will not sell him for anything less than his […] 👓 View full article

