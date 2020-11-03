Global  
 

Michael Owen reacts to Diogo Jota’s hat-trick in Liverpool FC’s 5-0 win at Atalanta

The Sport Review Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Michael Owen believes Liverpool FC have a “special talent” on their hands in the shape of Diogo Jota after the Portuguese forward scored twice in 5-0 win over Atalanta on Tuesday night. The Reds made the trip to the Serie A side for the first time in Uefa competition in pursuit of a third successive […]
