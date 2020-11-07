Global  
 

‘Uncontrolled’ Jordan Pickford escapes punishment AGAIN for ‘wild’ kick on Harry Maguire against Man United with Merseyside derby referee Michael Oliver on VAR duty

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Jordan Pickford was lucky not to concede a penalty during Everton’s clash with Manchester United on Saturday. The Toffees goalkeeper dropped a Juan Mata free-kick and subsequently kicked England teammate and Red Devils captain Harry Maguire in the box. Maguire’s shot failed to hit the target, but he felt the full force of Pickford’s left […]
