Bellerin handed Spain return as Asensio replaces Fati Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Hector Bellerin and Marco Asensio have been called into Spain’s squad for this month’s international fixtures as injury replacements. Arsenal right-back Bellerin earns a first call-up for four years after Sevilla captain Jesus Navas was substituted due to an injury at half-time during his club’s 1-0 win over Osasuna. Luis Enrique’s side face a friendly against […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Asensio replaces Fati for Spain Ansu Fati's knee injury has given Marco Asensio an opportunity for Spain this international break, with Hector Bellerin in from the cold. Hector Bellerin and...

WorldNews 5 hours ago