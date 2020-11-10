Global  
 

Emi Martinez reveals how he pushed hard for Arsenal exit to Aston Villa

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Emi Martinez reveals how he pushed hard for Arsenal exit to Aston VillaLatest Aston Villa news as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez discusses how he pushed for a move to Aston Villa once it became clear he would not be Arsenal's number one.
News video: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below standards 01:08

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Arsenal performed below their standards andability. The comments come as Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa.

