Emi Martinez reveals how he pushed hard for Arsenal exit to Aston Villa
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Latest Aston Villa news as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez discusses how he pushed for a move to Aston Villa once it became clear he would not be Arsenal's number one.
Latest Aston Villa news as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez discusses how he pushed for a move to Aston Villa once it became clear he would not be Arsenal's number one.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources