‘Tottenham are always a game away from disaster’ says John Barnes, who tips fans and players to turn against Jose Mourinho

talkSPORT Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Tottenham may be near the top of the Premier League right now but they won’t be there at the end of the season, according to John Barnes. Jose Mourinho’s men are second in the table and are unbeaten in the league since Everton got the better of them on the opening weekend of the season. […]
