Brazil and Argentina cruise to top of CONMEBOL, Colombia in trouble Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Brazil and Argentina are No. 1 and 2 in South America but, by the time the next World Cup qualifiers roll around, Colombia may need a new coach. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Argentina welcomes spring amid sanitary measures due to COVID-19



Most Latin American countries are preparing to welcome spring, one of the temperate-zone seasons that precedes summer. The spring equinox 2020 will take place in the Southern Hemisphere on Tuesday,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:12 Published on September 22, 2020

