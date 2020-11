Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 7 hours ago Clay Travis: 'I like the way Kyler Murray is playing, I have no faith in Seattle to beat Cardinals' | FOX BET LIVE 04:24 The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Seattle Seahawks, and Clay Travis explains why he thinks a struggling Seahawks' defense won't be enough to contain the likes of Kyler Murray. Clay predicts Russell Wilson is looking at a loss in NFL Week 11.