Walcott 2.0: Everton would repeat Walsh horror by signing gem with “incredible speed” – opinion Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Everton’s Marcel Brands risks repeating Steve Walsh’s mistakes of signing Theo Walcott with a swoop for Manchester United’s Dan James said to be on the cards. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like