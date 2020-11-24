More positive virus tests for Ravens, source says
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Ravens canceled practice Tuesday and will conduct all team activities virtually with time running out before their scheduled matchup against unbeaten Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night after there were more positive tests, according to a source.
