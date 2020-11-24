Global  
 

More positive virus tests for Ravens, source says

ESPN Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Ravens canceled practice Tuesday and will conduct all team activities virtually with time running out before their scheduled matchup against unbeaten Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night after there were more positive tests, according to a source.
News video: Ravens Dealing With Positive COVID Test Results Including Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins

Ravens Dealing With Positive COVID Test Results Including Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins 01:41

 Multiple positive coronavirus tests led the Ravens to temporarily shut down their facility. That includes two of the teams running backs.

