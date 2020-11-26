Anton Ferdinand critical of Football Association over John Terry racism case, claiming investigation made him ‘feel like a criminal, not the victim’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Greg Clarke resigns as FA chairman after controversial comments at DCMS hearing



Greg Clarke has resigned as chairman of the Football Association in the wakeof his remarks to MPs on Tuesday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago Hathras case: CBI questions victim's family for nearly 7 hours



A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), interrogated Hathras alleged gang-rape victim's family members on October 14. The interrogation took place for 6 hours 40 minute. It was fourth day of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46 Published on October 14, 2020 Hathras case: CBI team inspects hospital's emergency ward where victim was admitted es to improve school education: Javadekar



A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged gangrape case in Hathras, inspected Emergency Ward of district hospital. The team also interacted with hospital.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published on October 14, 2020