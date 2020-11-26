Global  
 

Anton Ferdinand critical of Football Association over John Terry racism case, claiming investigation made him 'feel like a criminal, not the victim'

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 November 2020
Anton Ferdinand has hit out at the Football Association’s handling of his high-profile racism case against John Terry, saying he ‘didn’t feel like the victim’ when speaking to the governing body’s investigators. An independent disciplinary panel found Terry guilty of racially abusing Ferdinand, brother of Rio, during a Premier League match in October 2011. The […]
