Vandy's Sarah Fuller makes history with kickoff Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Sarah Fuller made history Saturday, by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game when she booted the second-half kickoff for Vanderbilt. 👓 View full article

