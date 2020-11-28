Global  
 

Thomas Muller makes hilarious ‘windy night in Stoke’ reference after Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart in Bundesliga

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 November 2020
Thomas Muller is at it again… The Bayern Munich midfielder loves making jokes and humorous references in his interviews. Muller cracked the awful LewanGOALski joke after Bayern beat Barcelona 8-2 last season. The assembled journalists were bemused at his play on words and he said it again to make sure they’d heard it properly but […]
