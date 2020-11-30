Global  
 

Anton Ferdinand ‘fell out of love with the game’ after John Terry incident as new documentary reveals Twitter abuse and lack of support from governing bodies

talkSPORT Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Anton Ferdinand has admitted he ‘fell out of love with the game’ after the high-profile racism incident involving John Terry. An independent disciplinary panel found the former England captain guilty of racially abusing Ferdinand, brother of Rio, during a Premier League match between QPR and Chelsea in October 2011. Subsequently, the Football Association banned Terry, […]
