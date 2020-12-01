Stephanie Frappart to become first woman to referee in men’s Champions League when Juventus entertain Dynamo Kiev

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 12 hours ago Neera Tanden is the first Indian-Americana and a woman of colour to be picked|Oneindia News 01:07 US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Neera Tanden director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) that oversees the administration’s budget and federal agencies, making her the first Indian-descent American to be appointed to a federal cabinet in a Democratic administration....