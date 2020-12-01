Global  
 

Stephanie Frappart to become first woman to referee in men’s Champions League when Juventus entertain Dynamo Kiev

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
French referee Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to take charge of a men’s Champions League match when Juventus entertain Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday night. Frappart, 36, also made history last year when she became the first woman to referee a major men’s UEFA match when Liverpool and Chelsea met in the Super […]
