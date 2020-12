Transfer insider: Arsenal and Liverpool considering January bid for Brighton ace Yves Bissouma Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Arsenal and Liverpool are considering a January swoop for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, talkSPORT understands. The Mali international, 24, has enjoyed an impressive season with the Seagulls this term and put in a solid display last time out as his side held Premier League champions Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium. talkSPORT’s […] 👓 View full article

