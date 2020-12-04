Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Seaman: What I really think about Thomas Partey at Arsenal

The Sport Review Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
David Seaman is backing Thomas Partey to be a big success at Arsenal and says that the midfielder reminds him of former Gunners stars Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva. Partey secured a big-money move to The Emirates on transfer deadline day in the summer as Mikel Arteta moved to bolster his midfield options ahead of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arteta: Partey has brought buzz to Arsenal [Video]

Arteta: Partey has brought buzz to Arsenal

New Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has brought a buzz around the club, according to manager Mikel Arteta.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal release injury news on three key first-team stars ahead of Burnley clash

Arsenal release injury news on three key first-team stars ahead of Burnley clash Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is sweating over the fitness of David Luiz and Thomas Partey ahead of Sunday's clash with Burnley, while Gabriel Martinelli is close...
Daily Star