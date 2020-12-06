Harry Redknapp states his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal
Harry Redknapp has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur will be “too strong” for Arsenal when Spurs host their bitter rivals in Sunday’s derby clash. Tottenham started the weekend at the top of the Premier League table, and the Lilywhites have been in superb form in recent weeks, after having won four of their last five outings […]
