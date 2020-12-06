Global  
 

Harry Redknapp states his prediction for Tottenham v Arsenal

The Sport Review Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Harry Redknapp has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur will be “too strong” for Arsenal when Spurs host their bitter rivals in Sunday’s derby clash. Tottenham started the weekend at the top of the Premier League table, and the Lilywhites have been in superb form in recent weeks, after having won four of their last five outings […]
