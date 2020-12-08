Pogba dropped by Man Utd for key Champions League clash with RB Leipzig
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Paul Pogba was dropped from the Manchester United starting line-up for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. The midfielder started the 3-1 Premier League win at West Ham on Saturday, scoring his side’s first goal as they came from behind to take all three points at London Stadium. However, Pogba was left out […]
