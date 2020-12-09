Former England star Phil Vickery reacts to Steve Thompson’s decision to sue World Rugby for brain damage – ‘I knew it was coming’
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Phil Vickery has backed former England teammate Steve Thompson’s decision to sue World Rugby for brain damage. Thompson, 42, has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and is accusing rugby’s governing body for failing to protect players from the risks caused by concussions. Vickery, who played with Thompson for England between 2002 and 2010, was […]
The lawyer leading an action on behalf of players suffering from early onsetdementia has warned of an “epidemic” in brain disease among retiredprofessionals without serious reform of the game. Richard Boardman isrepresenting a group of seven players including 2003 England World Cup winnerSteve...
