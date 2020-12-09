Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former England star Phil Vickery reacts to Steve Thompson’s decision to sue World Rugby for brain damage – ‘I knew it was coming’

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Phil Vickery has backed former England teammate Steve Thompson’s decision to sue World Rugby for brain damage. Thompson, 42, has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and is accusing rugby’s governing body for failing to protect players from the risks caused by concussions. Vickery, who played with Thompson for England between 2002 and 2010, was […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lawyer warns of 'epidemic' in brain disease among rugby professionals

Lawyer warns of 'epidemic' in brain disease among rugby professionals 01:52

 The lawyer leading an action on behalf of players suffering from early onsetdementia has warned of an “epidemic” in brain disease among retiredprofessionals without serious reform of the game. Richard Boardman isrepresenting a group of seven players including 2003 England World Cup winnerSteve...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Solicitor explains rugby concussion lawsuit [Video]

Solicitor explains rugby concussion lawsuit

Richard Boardman of Rylands Law explains why a group of former rugby union internationals are planning legal action over brain injuries caused by concussion.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published
Jones: We weren't at our best [Video]

Jones: We weren't at our best

England head coach Eddie Jones reacts to the Autumn Nations Cup final win over France.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published
Sinfield completes six marathons, one to go [Video]

Sinfield completes six marathons, one to go

Former Leeds Rhinos star Kevin Sinfield has completed six marathons in as many days and has one more to run on Monday as he raises money and awareness for Rob Burrow in his fight against motor neurone..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:08Published