Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Todd Fuhrman: Josh Allen has out-dueled Big Ben this season, I’m going with the Bills | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Todd Fuhrman: Josh Allen has out-dueled Big Ben this season, I’m going with the Bills | FOX BET LIVEThe Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their first loss of the season to face off with the Buffalo Bills, and Todd Fuhrman is betting we'll see a repeat loss on Sunday. With a slew of dropped passes, and a weak running game, hear why Fuhrman thinks Josh Allen will out perform the veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Week 14.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Steelers have some real concerns, I like Buffalo in this spot — Todd Fuhrman | FOX BET LIVE

Steelers have some real concerns, I like Buffalo in this spot — Todd Fuhrman | FOX BET LIVE 03:07

 Pittsburgh Steelers are slight underdogs heading into Sunday's match up against Buffalo. Todd Fuhrman explains why he likes Buffalo in this spot.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Like Mahomes, Josh Allen is better in the NFL than he was in college | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Like Mahomes, Josh Allen is better in the NFL than he was in college | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks the Buffalo Bills and how they stack up for the remainder of the season. Colin praises Josh Allen and claims he is one of the few, including Patrick Mahomes, who has gotten better..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:09Published
Todd Fuhrman makes a case for 49ers to defeat Bills: 'Their season hangs in the balance' | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman makes a case for 49ers to defeat Bills: 'Their season hangs in the balance' | FOX BET LIVE

The San Francisco 49ers are a slight favorite as they take on the Buffalo Bills Monday night, and Todd Fuhrman agrees with the odds. Hear why he expect the 49ers to come away with a comfortable win..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:07Published
Todd Fuhrman likes the Falcons to win outright at home vs Saints | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Todd Fuhrman likes the Falcons to win outright at home vs Saints | FOX BET LIVE

The New Orleans Saints head to Atlanta to face the Falcons. Todd Furhman explains why he likes the Falcons to upset the Drew Brees-less Saints.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:48Published