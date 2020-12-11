Todd Fuhrman: Josh Allen has out-dueled Big Ben this season, I’m going with the Bills | FOX BET LIVE
Friday, 11 December 2020 () The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their first loss of the season to face off with the Buffalo Bills, and Todd Fuhrman is betting we'll see a repeat loss on Sunday. With a slew of dropped passes, and a weak running game, hear why Fuhrman thinks Josh Allen will out perform the veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Week 14.
Colin Cowherd talks the Buffalo Bills and how they stack up for the remainder of the season. Colin praises Josh Allen and claims he is one of the few, including Patrick Mahomes, who has gotten better..
