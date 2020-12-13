Global  
 

No birthday buzz for Yuvraj Singh, thinking of farmers instead

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Saturday turned 39 but instead of celebrating his birthday this year, the 2011 World Cup hero hoped for a "swift resolution" to the ongoing farmers' issues through dialogue.

Yuvraj also urged people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus as the country continues its fight...
 Cricketer Yuvraj Singh today distanced himself from his father's remarks on the farmers' agitation. His father Yograj Singh had on Monday urged the Central Government to listen to the demands of the farmers, and backed sportspersons who were returning their awards to show support with the protesting...

