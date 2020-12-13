No birthday buzz for Yuvraj Singh, thinking of farmers instead
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Saturday turned 39 but instead of celebrating his birthday this year, the 2011 World Cup hero hoped for a "swift resolution" to the ongoing farmers' issues through dialogue.
Yuvraj also urged people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus as the country continues its fight...
