Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Jose Mourinho has claimed his Tottenham players did not follow his second-half instructions in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. Harry Kane’s first-half goal was cancelled out by a late Jeffrey Schlupp strike at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Palace had chances to equalise before their deserved leveller, with Eberechi Eze hitting the post and Christian […]