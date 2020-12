You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 3 days ago Arteta: It's time to focus on Premier League



Arsenal wrapped up an impressive Europa League group stage campaign with a 4-2 defeat of Dundalk - and boss Mikel Arteta says they now need to ensure that they improve upon their indifferent Premier.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:44 Published 4 days ago Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites



Tottenham's Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League - but believes they should not be in the competition after dropping out of the Champions.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:16 Published 5 days ago