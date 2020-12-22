Manchester City footballer Sergio Aguero turns Santa Claus for foster kids
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero teamed up with his EPL club Manchester City to spread Christmas magic among kids across amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aguero visited schools to deliver gifts to every foster kid in the community, while the club donated 500 three-course meals to local families in Manchester.
In addition to...
