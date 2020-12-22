Manchester City footballer Sergio Aguero turns Santa Claus for foster kids

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Manchester City spread Christmas cheer



Manchester City football club has handed out presents to every primary school child in East Manchester and every child in foster care across the city, as well as surprising children at local hospitals.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:02 Published 4 days ago 'Man Utd fans will fear Aguero'



Manchester United supporters will be concerned by Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero's return to fitness ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby, according to former City striker Shaun.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Pep: Aguero will not start derby



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that Sergio Aguero will not start Saturday's derby against Manchester United, despite making a goal-scoring return to action against Marseille on.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago