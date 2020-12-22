Global  
 

Manchester City footballer Sergio Aguero turns Santa Claus for foster kids

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero teamed up with his EPL club Manchester City to spread Christmas magic among kids across amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aguero visited schools to deliver gifts to every foster kid in the community, while the club donated 500 three-course meals to local families in Manchester.

In addition to...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City: 2020 in review

Man City: 2020 in review 01:31

 A look at the highs and lows of Manchester City's year, from retaining theLeague Cup to more European heartbreak.

