Catalin Cirjan responds after Arsenal first-team promotion ahead of Man City tie

Football.london Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Catalin Cirjan responds after Arsenal first-team promotion ahead of Man City tieThe attacking midfielder is said to have been fast-tracked into the Arsenal first-team and was called up by Mikel Arteta for Monday's training session ahead of Man City clash
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Arteta wants players to be 'fighters, not victims'

Arteta wants players to be 'fighters, not victims' 07:21

 Arsenal's under-pressure manager, Mikel Arteta says he expects his players to fight for the team as they try and end their poor run of form against Manchester City in the League Cup.

