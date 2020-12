Nikita Mazepin: Haas reaffirm commitment to Russian after investigation Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Formula 1 team Haas say Nikita Mazepin will drive for the team in 2021 after concluding their investigation into the Russian's recent conduct in an online video. 👓 View full article

