Lionel Messi's record can't be broken: Gary Lineker

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Lionel Messi's all-time goalscoring record for one club will never be broken, former England and Barcelona forward Gary Lineker has predicted. Messi beat Pele's record of 643 goals for one club when he scored Barcelona's third goal, and the 644th of his Barca career, in the 3-0 win against Valladolid on Tuesday. Records are there...
News video: Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule

Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule 05:50

 Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid with Lionel Messi needing one goal to suprass Pele's record of scoring 643 goals for a single club.

News24.com | Messi's record untouchable, predicts Lineker

 Lionel Messi's all-time goalscoring record for one club will never be broken, former England and Barcelona forward Gary Lineker has predicted.
