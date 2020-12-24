Global  
 

The NFL Show: Osi Umenyiora & Jason Bell discuss Carson Wentz's Philadelphia Eagles future

BBC Sport Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The NFL Show's Jason and Bell and Osi Umenyiora discuss quarterback Carson Wentz's future at the Philadelphia Eagles after he was benched in favour of rookie Jalen Hurts.
NFL: Jalen Hurts will not replace Carson Wentz, Chase Young & Anthony Linn in Week 14 recap

 Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell discuss week 14 in the NFL, with Osi convinced that Jalen Hurts will not replace Carson Wentz long-term in Philadelphia.
BBC Sport