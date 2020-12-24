The NFL Show: Osi Umenyiora & Jason Bell discuss Carson Wentz's Philadelphia Eagles future
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The NFL Show's Jason and Bell and Osi Umenyiora discuss quarterback Carson Wentz's future at the Philadelphia Eagles after he was benched in favour of rookie Jalen Hurts.
