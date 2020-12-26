Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace: 'Tremendous' Villa delight Smith
Saturday, 26 December 2020
23 minutes ago) Aston Villa manager Dean Smith delights in a "tremendous" 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Villa Park achieved despite having Tyrone Mings sent off in the first half.
Related news from verified sources