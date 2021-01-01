Manchester United have three players in their sights in the January transfer window, according to a report in England. The Daily Mail, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Red Devils could be set for a “busy” transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to further strengthen his squad ahead of the […]Full Article
Man United could be set for ‘busy’ January transfer window – report
The Sport Review 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Julian Brandt 'tempted' by Arsenal transfer as Arteta begins January business
Daily Star
The January transfer window opens on Saturday with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta set to be a busy man and he could be welcoming..
-
Man United want 20-year-old Norwich City star to bolster defence – report
The Sport Review
-
Alonso heading to Atletico Madrid?
SoccerNews.com
You might like
More coverage
WCBI News at Six - Tuesday, December 15th, 2020
WCBI
WCBI News at Six - Tuesday, December 15th, 2020
Arsenal To Make SHOCK Bid For Rival Player! | Transfer Talk
TheFootballDaily
090919 11 pm
WTVQ Lexington, KY