Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City: De Bruyne stars as GuardiolaÂ´s side cruise to victory

Manchester City impressively overcame the absence of key first-team players due to coronavirus as they eased to a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.Â Pep Guardiolaâ€™s side had theirÂ game atÂ Everton postponed earlier this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club, one that left themÂ withoutÂ sixÂ squad membersÂ for their first match of 2021.Â But City, [â€¦]