Premier League done deals: Every completed transfer in the 2021 January window as Man United sell Fosu-Mensah and Arsenal and West Ham announce moves
Published
The January transfer window is in full swing as Premier League clubs debate whether to get their chequebooks out once again. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, spending is expected to be significantly lower during this market compared to previous years. But several clubs across the top-flight are in need of reinforcements going into the second […]Full Article