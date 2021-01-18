Arsenal news takes a look at the team Mikel Arteta could name vs Newcastle United on Monday as the Gunners look to return to winning ways in the Premier LeagueFull Article
Arsenal fans call for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be dropped vs Newcastle
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arsenal fans noticed what Dani Ceballos did after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal vs Newcastle
Football.london
The Gunners beat Newcastle United 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally..
You might like
More coverage
Messi says Barca ready to fight for titles as season nears
Reuters - Sports
Lionel Messi says he has no regrets about promising to win last season's Champions League and vows to continue the fight this year