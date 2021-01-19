Mesut Ozil’s transfer from Arsenal to Fenerbahce is expected to be confirmed soon with the World Cup winning midfielder having been seen arriving in Turkey to complete the moveFull Article
Arsene Wenger's verdict on Mesut Ozil's Arsenal exit with Fenerbahce move close
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shkodran Mustafi sends message to Mesut Ozil ahead of imminent Arsenal exit
Football.london
Latest Arsenal news includes comments from Shkodran Mustafi regarding Mesut Ozil's imminent departure, the 32-year-old is..
Mesut Ozil all but confirms Fenerbahce transfer and Arsenal exit
Football.london
You might like
More coverage
Micah Richards defends Mesut Ozil over 'unfair' contract claims amid exit talk
Former Manchester City defender turned pundit Micah Richards has been discussing the Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal as talk of a..
Football.london