Arsene Wenger's verdict on Mesut Ozil's Arsenal exit with Fenerbahce move close

Arsene Wenger's verdict on Mesut Ozil's Arsenal exit with Fenerbahce move close

Daily Star

Published

Mesut Ozil’s transfer from Arsenal to Fenerbahce is expected to be confirmed soon with the World Cup winning midfielder having been seen arriving in Turkey to complete the move

Full Article