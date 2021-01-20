'Aaj se Brisbane ka naam Pant Nagar': Virender Sehwag lauds Rishabh Pant's match-winning effort with hilarious meme
Published
Rishabh Pant, who has been under the radar for his wicketkeeping, allowed his bat to do the talking for him. The wicketkeeper-batsman emerged as India's leading run-scorer in the Test series as he accumulated 274 runs from five innings. Pant scored an unbeaten 89 on Day 5 of the fourth Test and had also scored a game-changing 97 in the previous encounter in Sydney.Full Article