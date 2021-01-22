Shannon Sharpe: I don’t believe Conor McGregor can beat Khabib if we get a rematch after Poirier fight | UNDISPUTED

Conor McGregor is still looking for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite Khabib retiring after his last fight. During the UFC 257 media session this week, Conor said quote, 'The world knows this fight is not over. This war is not over. The sport needs it to happen; the people need it to happen.' Khabib, of course, defeated Conor by submission in October of 2018 when they first fought. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about McGregor's chances of fighting Khabib after his match with Dustin Poirier.