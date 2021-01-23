Conor McGregor returns: UFC 257 play-by-play and results
Published
Conor McGregor returns to the octagon for a rematch with Dustin Poirier in the headliner of UFC 257 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Published
Conor McGregor returns to the octagon for a rematch with Dustin Poirier in the headliner of UFC 257 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Fighting returns to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi at UFC 257 as it also is the return of Conor McGregor. Main event In the main event,..
It's going to be a great time