‘Dele Alli just wants to play football’ – Tottenham outcast CAN force his way back into Jose Mourinho’s plans, but old MK Dons boss calls out Spurs for blocking PSG transfer
Dele Alli's old MK Dons coach Karl Robinson has insisted the outcast star CAN fight his way back into Jose Mourinho's plans, saying Tottenham don't have another player like him. But he has called out the club's hierarchy for blocking a late move to Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window, saying the midfielder 'just […]