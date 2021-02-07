Micah Richards mocks Graeme Souness as Liverpool capitulate at home to Man City with Manchester United legend Roy Keane ‘smirking’ in video
Micah Richards was in a jubilant mood as Man City enjoyed their first Premier League win at Anfield since 2003. Richards was on punditry duty on Sky Sports alongside Liverpool legend Graeme Souness and Manchester United hero Roy Keane. Pep Guardiola’s side capitalised on Liverpool’s second half mistakes to win 4-1 at Anfield. Richards, who […]Full Article