UFC Fight Night viewers guide: Curtis Blaydes-Derrick Lewis a heavyweight clash of styles
Published
Top-five heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis meet at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Top-five heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis meet at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.Full Article
Everything you need to know ahead of the heavyweight main event clash in Las Vegas
A true heavyweight clash awaits us this weekend in the UFC as Derrick Lewis takes on Curtis Blaydes. Lewis is 36 years old and..