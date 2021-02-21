Premier League sack race odds: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho favourite for axe after West Ham defeat with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also under pressure
Published
Jose Mourinho is the bookmakers’ favourite to be the next sacked Premier League manager. Mourinho’s Tottenham side slumped to a fifth defeat in six games as they were beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Sunday. The result leaves Spurs NINE points off the fourth-placed Hammers with the pressure mounting on the Portuguese coach. Bookmakers Paddy […]Full Article