‘Boring’ Manchester United are ‘sleepwalking’ into top four race, says Gary Neville as Red Devils stumble to THIRD consecutive goalless stalemate at Crystal Palace
Gary Neville believes Manchester United are ‘sleepwalking’ into a top-four race after the Red Devils stumbled to a third consecutive goalless draw at Crystal Palace. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put in a lacklustre display at Selhurst Park and they have won only one of their last five matches in the division. Liverpool host Chelsea on […]Full Article