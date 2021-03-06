Bayern Munich 4-2 Borussia Dortmund: Robert Lewandowski hat-trick settles Der Klassiker

BBC Sport

Published

Robert Lewandowski scores a hat-trick as Bayern Munich fight back from conceding two early goals to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2.

