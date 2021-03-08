Illinois jumps to No. 3, while Gonzaga still leads Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Poll
Published
The top two teams remained the same in the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Pol.. Illinois moved up to third after an impressive week.
Published
The top two teams remained the same in the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Pol.. Illinois moved up to third after an impressive week.
USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
While Gonzaga and Baylor continue to sit firmly at the top of the poll, USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down three teams..