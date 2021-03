Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas has dedicated his penalty save from Lionel Messi’s spot-kick to absent team-mate Sergio Rico. Navas denied Messi from the penalty spot in first-half additional time and helped PSG complete a 5-2 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday. The match finished 1-1 with Kylian Mbappe opening […]