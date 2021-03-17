India v England: Mark Wood says winning toss does not give unfair advantage
Winning the toss in the Twenty20 international series against India does not give either team an unfair advantage, says England bowler Mark Wood.Full Article
Having won the toss England invited India to bat first. Rohit Sharma received a nasty hit on the elbow in Mark Wood’s 148 kmph..