Lee Bowyer says it wasn’t a difficult decision to join Birmingham as he did not want to ‘outstay’ his welcome at Charlton, but insists he was loyal to Addicks
Lee Bowyer insists he was NOT disloyal to Charlton by leaving them for Birmingham. The 44-year-old resigned from his manager’s role at Charlton after almost three years in charge to take over at Birmingham earlier this week. Bowyer, who guided Charlton to the Championship in 2019, rejected multiple opportunities to leave SE7 during the dreadful […]Full Article