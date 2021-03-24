Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said earlier this month that Bale`s future beyond the end of the season was a matter for RealFull Article
Gareth Bale plans on returning to Real Madrid after Tottenham loan
Gareth Bale planning for Real Madrid return in the summer
Gareth Bale plans to end his Tottenham stay at the end of the season and return to Real Madrid. The Wales joined Spurs on loan in..
Bale planning to return to Real Madrid
